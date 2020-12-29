Trump administration: 450-miles of border wall on track to finish by end of 2020

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Trump administration says it's on track to build 450-miles of its border wall by the end of the year.

That's the goal that the White House set last year.

The Customs and Border Protection now says that 446-miles have been completed as of Monday.

However, 370-miles of that involves replacing old barriers that had already existed.

The Trump administration has set aside about 15-billion dollars for the project along the Mexican border.

That would be enough to complete more than seven-hundred miles of the wall.

But President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to put the brakes on the construction when he takes office.