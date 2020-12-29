Pima County health director doing well, returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director has returned back to work after she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus early December.

Back on Dec. 16, the county announced that its health department was dealing with an apparent outbreak of the disease. The county immediately began testing its employees and shifted its operation to alternate locations.

Pima County shared that its health director received a positive test on Dec. 15.

County officials shared on Tuesday that Cullen "is doing fine and has returned to work."

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 2,799 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the overall state total to 507,222. The state also reported 171 new related deaths, raising the death toll to 8,640.

Pima County has seen 67,679 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,023 people who lost there lives in relation to the virus in Pima County, overall.