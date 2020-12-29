Skip to Content

Officers connected to Taylor’s death could face dismissal

6:41 pm Top Stories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death.

One officer sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot.

The other officer was found to have opened fire. The fatal shooting of the 26-year-old Black woman last March sparked months of protests in Louisville alongside national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.

Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when they shot Taylor, but no drugs or cash were found in her home.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content