Officers connected to Taylor’s death could face dismissal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death.

One officer sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot.

The other officer was found to have opened fire. The fatal shooting of the 26-year-old Black woman last March sparked months of protests in Louisville alongside national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.

Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when they shot Taylor, but no drugs or cash were found in her home.