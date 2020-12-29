Nogales man survives battle with COVID-19 after in coma for nearly two months,

NOGALES, Ariz. - Almost most six months after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, it's still a long haul for Armando Tapia.

As he continues on a long path to recovery, Tapia knows the virus nearly killed him.

A devoted husband and father, the 50-year-old told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink he and his family were cautious from the beginning.

However, in late June, Tapia's wife got COVID-19. A few days later, he got the virus and things became very serious very quickly.

On July 7, Tapia had a fever of 104.6.

He went to the hospital in Nogales, Arizona and was immediately transferred to Tucson Medical Center.

"They put me in an induced coma because my fever wasn't going down," Tapia said. "They finally put me on the ventilator and I wasn't doing to good. They told my wife if the fever doesn't go down there was a very slim chance that I could make it, that I had less than 24 hours to live."

Tapia suffers from asthma. He said his coronavirus diagnosis led to pneumonia.

Doctors gave him convalescent plasma brought in from the Mayo Clinic. They then transferred him to another hospital that specializes in rehabilitation.

Almost two months after going into an induced coma, Tapia woke up.

This devout Catholic believes it was nothing short of devine intervention.

"I believe in the Virgin Mary," Tapia said. "I think our Lord and Virgin Mary interceded there and my fever went down."

Tapia's wife had to quit her job to become his full-time caregiver. He gets physical and occupational therapy three times a week as he's learning to walk again. He is also learning to manage his anxiety.

"I get panic attacks," he said. "I get scared and I try and move on, just when I remember the fear that I was going to die. I might not be here right now. My wife would have been a widow. And, I am so grateful that I am here with my family and my wife and my two daughters. I count my blessings every second. And I am, I don't want to say lucky, but I think I was blessed because a lot of fathers, a lot of brothers and sisters, they're passing away from this virus."