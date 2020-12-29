CCSO detective injured in 2-vehicle crash in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two vehicles were severely damaged after a 16-year-old reportedly crashed into a Cochise County's Office detective's vehicle in Sierra Vista Monday evening.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, while en-route to a duty station, a detective was allegedly struck by a teenage driver near the intersection of Highway 90 and Gulio Cesare Avenue. Officials said the 16-year-old reportedly failed to yield.

CCSO said the detective was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center in reference to the crash. The teen reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.