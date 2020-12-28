Skip to Content

Wildcats move to 7-1 after win over Colorado

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Arizona Wildcat men’s basketball team ended the first half against Colorado on an 8-0 run and cruised to the 88-74 victory.

James Akinjo led the way for the Wildcats by scoring 22 points and dishing out 8 assists, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first half and give Arizona loads of momentum heading into the locker room.

In the victory, the Wildcats shot 52.6 percent overall.

Arizona would go on a 10-2 run in the first half to take an eleven point lead and blow the game open.

Christian Koloko led Arizona in rebounds by grabbing eight on the night.  He also scored ten points.

It’s the Wildcats tenth win in a row against Colorado at McKale Center.

Terrel Brown scored 12 points and dished seven assists.

Jemaryl Baker scored 14 points for Arizona. 

Jordan Brown scored 10 points.

Colorado falls to 6-2.

Arizona has now won 7 of its last 8 games and will travel to Seattle to take on Washington on New Year’s Eve.

