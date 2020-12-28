State to test 38,000 inmates for COVID-19 starting in January

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A second round of COVID-19 tests for Arizona inmates will soon come to fruition, according to an announcement by the the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shared Monday.

According to the department, the second round of testing will test nearly 38,000 inmates starting in January.

In addition, ADCRR said it will also have 4,000 rapid virus tests available for its staff. The department said it will be used on a needed basis.

“Since March, more than 85,000 inmate tests have been conducted across our state and contract prison facilities,” said David Shinn, Director of ADCRR. “The health of our inmates and staff is a top priority and we continue to take proactive steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

According to the department, it has seen 6,411 positive cases of COVID-19, with 42,749 inmates tested at this time. This equates to a positive COVID-19 population percentage of 16.98 percent.

At this time, there have been 26 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in its inmate population. There also has been eight preliminary deaths related to the virus.

Inmates Tested Inmates Negative Inmates Confirmed Inmates Pending Inmates Recovered Daily Total Population Inmate Deaths (Confirmed)*** Inmate Deaths (Preliminary)** Percentage of Positive COVID Population**** 42749 36338 6411 0 4719 37747 26 8 16.98%

“We are grateful to Governor Doug Ducey, ADHS, and the Arizona Army National Guard for their tremendous assistance in obtaining the tests and training our health care professionals who provide medical care to our inmates,” said Shinn. “Because of these valuable partnerships, we are also able to deploy the latest developments in rapid testing to our staff members so we can continue to take the appropriate steps in identifying and mitigating the spread of the virus in our facilities.”

The department held its first round of inmate testing in August, making it among the handful of state correctional agencies in the nation to test its entire inmate population.

For more information, visit corrections.az.gov.