Pregnant woman, daughter killed on Christmas in Missouri

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (CNN) - Two parents are grieving the loss of their daughter and granddaughter who were shot and killed on Christmas Day.

Charece Garvin was pregnant at the time.

It happened in the Saint Louis Suburb of Spanish Lake, Mo.

Now, the parents are desperate for information that can identify the person who pulled the trigger.

Christmas holiday is forever changed for the family of Charese Garvin.

Instead of boxes and wrapping paper piled sky high, a lone teddy bear sits at the end of her driveway -- a subtle reminder of the tragedy that took place inside this home.

"When I seen her car in the yard, I knocked on the door and nobody answered," Willie Woodard, the victim's father said. "So I said, she's not there. That's strange for my daughter."

Woodard, Charese Garvin's father says the nightmare began to unfold after she didn't show up for a family Christmas dinner on Friday.

After calling her and searching everywhere, the family then called police.

The arriving officer was immediately concerned.

"I said, well, maybe we'll leave and she said no," Woodard said. "She said something don't feel right. She said something don't feel right about this."

About an hour later, police found the 28-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter, Alayah, dead inside.

"What happened to my daughter and granddaughter?" Woodard said. "What all could somebody do to them?"

The family says Charese was three months pregnant when she was killed and they're certain she put a fight, trying to protect her three children who were inside the house.

"I understand you have an issue with my daughter," Woodard said. "My granddaughter -- a one-year-old? You can't have an issue with a one-year-old. The only person that has an issue. You have issues if you kill and murder a one-year-old."

Worse, the family says her two oldest children witnessed the killings and are now left without a mother.

"We said, 'where is your mother?' and she said, 'she's in the basement dead,'" Woodard said. "A six-year old -- she said, 'I want to be with my mother and my sister, but I don't want to die to be with them.'"

The family says they suspect domestic violence and do not believe the killings were random.

But they still want justice and they say they can't start healing until an arrest is made.

"Nobody is giving me no information," Nalene Woodard, the victim's mother said. "I'm just sitting here and waiting, and I don't like to wait because it's like it's been too long. It's going on too long. Please, somebody help."

No suspects are in custody at this time.

In a statement, Alayah's father calls the news "unimaginable and unfathomable."

He says every Christmas will now be a reminder of this tragedy.