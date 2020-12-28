Local Tucson businesses help each other during tough year

TUCSON (KVOA) - After being vandalized on Christmas day, Amy's Donut's has received a big show of support from the local community.

After posting on Facebook about how their glass doors were broken and their property kicked and smashed over the holiday, they received hundreds of comments, likes and shares.

Times have been really hard on us this year. We’ve done our best to stay positive and try to make it through. It’s not... Posted by Amy's Donuts on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Richard Main, the owner of Vista Glass and Sierra Vista Glass, reached out to see how they could help.

"One of my friends posted it, so I reached out and sent them a message through Facebook," said Main.

Main offered to repair the broken doors free of charge and right away.

Raquel Alegria, the general manager for Amy's Donut's said seeing the damage done was disheartening.

"It was just sad to come on Christmas day and we were happy we got to have a day off," Alegria said. "To come back and to see the damage, it was just really saddening."

Despite what happened, they didn't want to shut their doors.

"We have employees," Alegria said. "Their livelihood depends on this place being open."

With it being a weekend and during a holiday, finding someone to come out to repair the doors wasn't easy. But Main said the choice to help them was.

"The times we're going through, I think that's the best thing to do. Especially a donut shop, I love these donut's by the way," Main said. "I said, 'You know what, it's the holidays. I need to do this.'"

After securing the doors over the weekend, Main and his crew replaced the doors Monday morning.

"We've already felt the love before from Tucson, but this has just been so amazing," said Alegria.

Amy's Donut's is located at 101 E. Fort Lowell Rd.