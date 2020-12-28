House set to vote on President Trump’s $2,000 checks as GOP balks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pandemic aid secured, Congress is turning to confront the White House on other year-end priorities. The House gaveled in for the rare holiday week session to vote on President Donald Trump’s unmet demand for larger $2,000 virus relief checks.

Democrats who control the House favor the larger stipends, beyond the $600 payments included in the massive COVID bill. But the president’s push is forcing his Republican allies who oppose the additional spending into a tough spot.

Trump reluctantly signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 relief and federal spending package that will provide relief for millions of Americans.