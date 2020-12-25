VIDEO: President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

VIDEO: President Trump, first lady share Christmas messageNew
The Trumps are wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
In this video message posted on Twitter, the president and first lady note that Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas.
Melania Trump goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who've gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
The president thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.
And, he calls those vaccines "a Christmas miracle."