TFD: Fire burned structure on southside
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews are working a structure fire that ignited on the southside Friday evening.
According to TFD, the well-involved structure blaze occurred in the area of 1300 South Sixth Avenue near 22nd St.
According to TFD, 24 firefighters were able to control the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
