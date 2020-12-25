Skip to Content

TFD: Fire burned structure on southside

7:58 pm Top StoriesBreaking News
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department crews are working a structure fire that ignited on the southside Friday evening.

According to TFD, the well-involved structure blaze occurred in the area of 1300 South Sixth Avenue near 22nd St.

According to TFD, 24 firefighters were able to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

