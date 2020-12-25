Santa Clauses drop in to wish Moscow Children’s Hospital patients a happy new year

MOSCOW, Russia (CNN) - Russian volunteers dressed as Santa Clause descended down the sides of a Moscow Children's Hospital to wish the young patients inside a happy New Year.

Several dozen Santas and a snow maiden in the cherry picker of a crane appeared at the windows of the hospital.

Bringing the children some festive cheer during the holiday period.

Five Moscow hospitals took part in a charity program called "New Year Tree of Kindness" that included festive shows.

Santas and fairy tale characters paraded through the streets.

Six-thousand presents were given to children.