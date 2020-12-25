Salvation Army prepares 1,000 meals

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's another one for the books. The 31st annual Salvation Army Christmas dinner.

They prepared meals for a thousand people and served half of that. It was a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of a sit-down meal where volunteers come around to serve the meal, it was take-out only. People could drive through and pick up the meals or walk up and get their meal.

Besides the traditional turkey and all the trimmings, there was gravy prepared from scratch by longtime volunteer, Tim Grimes.

The former chef called the event, "organized chaos."

"COVID-19 is horrible, but figuring out how to feed everybody is a blessed challenge, and we've met it," Grimes said. "We're feeding everyone. We've got tons of food. Everybody is going to get fed, even extra meals are being sent so they can take it to their neighbors. We're making sure everybody gets fed."

The former chef has been volunteering his culinary talents for over 20 years.

"I get a great feeling from doing it. The fact that Mayfield Florist does the flowers, people donate their time and everything else and the core group," he said. "We've become a family."

He's training Michael Miller who's been volunteering for 10 years to take over part of the cooking.

"My training is in mashed potatoes, stuffing and making everything taste really good for everyone who has needs or wants a meal," Miller said.

Chad, his husband, is the newbie. He's been volunteering for five years. They came back early from their vacation to help out.

"We live a very fortunate life ourselves and to be able to give back to the community to those who are less fortunate, it's the right thing to do," he said.

This year due to the pandemic the Salvation Army is doing take out. Robert Coronado and his Lisa brought their seven children.

"This helps out a lot it really does. We're very grateful for the Salvation Army for providing this for us and the kids enjoy it as well, "Holding a bouquet of flowers, Lisa said. "I love the flowers."

Their children range in age from two to eleven. This is also a special time for them, the oldest Elena Miramonte Garcia said, she liked spending time with her family and to give things to people she said, "and to celebrate Jesus birthday."

Salvation Army officials said Christmas is their busiest holiday but this year due to a change in location and the spike in COVID-19 cases could've been the reason they served half as many people.