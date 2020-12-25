Eight nuns die of COVID-19 complications in Milwaukee

ELM GROVE, Wis. (NBC News) - Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week.

Four of those on the same day.

They all lived at the school sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province in Elm Grove.

The facility had been free of the virus for the last nine months, but the congregation that runs the home found out on Thanksgiving Day that one of the roughly 100 sisters who live there had tested positive.

Despite social distancing and other mitigation efforts that were already in place, several more positive tests followed.

The first death happened last week, and the death announcements kept coming with four of the eight nuns dying on Monday alone.

The outbreak comes months after similar homes had reported multiple deaths from the coronavirus.

In July, 13 nuns died at a convent near Detroit and seven died at a center in New York.