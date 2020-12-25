Ducey thanks virus workers, volunteers; deaths remain high

PHOENIX (AP) — Triple-digit daily virus death tolls continued into Christmas Day in Arizona as Gov. Doug Ducey thanks frontline workers for persevering during the pandemic.

For the second day in a row, state health officials say 115 people have died due to the coronavirus.

The death toll now stands at 8,409. An additional 6,616 cases are being reported Friday, increasing the total to 486,935.

Ducey says he hopes that friends and family are finding safe ways to connect and celebrate religious traditions. In a Christmas Day message, he thanked first responders, frontline workers, and educators for their perseverance during the pandemic.