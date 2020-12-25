December sees most new COVID-19 new cases of any month

ATLANTA, Georgia (CNN) - Professor of Biology, who specializes in immunology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

December still has almost a week remaining.

But, it's already the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

It also has the most U.S. infections with more than 4.8 million new cases and counting.

Christmas travel and a new coronavirus variant are causing even more concern.

This Christmas, the one we never imagined.

"It was January first of this year when, when most of us heard about the COVID-19 pandemic starting out of Hubei Province in China," Dr. Peter Hotez and co-director of Center for Vaccine Development and Texas Children's Hospital said. "I just never believed we would get to 330,000 American lives lost by Christmas day -- and still accelerating at 3,000 deaths a day."

Almost one in every 1,000 Americans killed by COVID-19 this year.

In LA county, a person dies from COVID-19 every ten minutes.

There are no ICU beds left in Southern California or the San Joaquin Valley.

"When our ICUs get overwhelmed, we saw this in March and April in southern Europe and New York City," Hotez said. "That's how the mortality numbers skyrocketed, and so this is happening now all across the country. We're reproducing that Manhattan and New York City epidemic for March and April now times dozens of times."

Despite a clear warning from the CDC that travel can increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19, more than seven million people passed through America's airports in the last week.

"I think people don't think coronavirus will happen to them. They think coronavirus will happen to another family," Dr. Chris Pernell, public health physician and lost father to COVID-19 said. "But there is no safety other than those public health measures that we have been preaching from the mountain tops."

New travel restrictions go into effect Monday.

Passengers coming from the u-k will need a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight and documentation of the results.

That as concerns grow that a variant of the virus discovered there could be more transmissible.

"We are testing to see if this new strain is equally sensitive to our vaccine and also would be neutralized by our vaccine," Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says he's cautiously optimistic the vaccine will prove as effective against the variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci now estimates 70 to 85 percent of the country will need to get the vaccine to get to herd immunity.

"It will take maybe a half year or more for us to get to herd immunity in this country," Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst said. "So that everybody is able to be protected from coronavirus, and, in that meantime, we still have to really double down and do the masking, physical distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings."

The suffering this holiday season - unprecedented.

For most Americans, even the first dose of a vaccine is still months away.

But another surge maybe just days out.

"We're just seeing daily cases just amplify and amplify and amplify," Erin Bromage, CNN contributor and professor of biology said. "So Christmas today is going to do a similar thing."

Dr. Anthony Fauci says people accused him of wanting to cancel Christmas.

He says that's not his objective.

He just want people to limit travel and be more careful.