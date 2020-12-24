State: All Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials say all Arizona counties are showing substantial spread of the coronavirus.

The update of state metrics released Thursday is meant to guide whether it's safe for schools and businesses to open.

However, Gov. Doug Ducey's administration has declined to require that the metrics be followed. Last week, eight of Arizona's 15 counties were classified as substantial, the most severe category. Arizona on Thursday reported 115 additional coronavirus deaths, the sixth time in nine days the figure has been in the triple digits.

There were just over 7,000 new confirmed infections. State public health officials urged caution to prevent further spread during the holidays.