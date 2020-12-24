Officers save dog who fell down cliff in California

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - Loki the dog is a lucky dog thanks to San Francisco police and firefighters.

The poor pup tumbled 20 to 30 feet off a roadway cliffside Tuesday.

Here's an officer using a flashlight to find the labrador retriever and then coaxing her toward him.

This fence prevented the officer from simply putting Loki back on the road so she got a second rescue.

A firefighter climbed the cliffside with a rope and then carried the dog down to the street below.

Technically, Loki has three groups of heroes to thank.

A vet treated her for minor injuries.