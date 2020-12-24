DC mayor honors Fauci on 80th birthday

Doctor Anthony Fauci is getting a special gift from the nation's capital for his 80th birthday.

Thursday, Dec. 24, has officially been declared "Doctor Anthony S. Fauci Day" in Washington D.C.

Mayor Murial Bowser made the announcement Wednesday.

Among other things, she said Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the entire country and that Fauci promoted truth over fear, giving Americans hope.

The nation's top infectious disease expert has been a Washington resident since the 1970's.

He's been advising six presidents and will continue as a Chief Medical Adviser in the Biden administration.