2-year-old shot in the head, killed in Minnesota apartment

ST PAUL, Minn. (NBC News) - Police in St. Paul are investigating the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old.

It happened Wednesday afternoon inside this apartment building.

St. Paul police say they responded to a report of a boy hurt in the head, but when they arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

It is unclear who fired the gun.

"The call came in at 1:12 p.m. It came in as a child had hurt his head, a 2-year-old had hurt his head. So medics were the first to arrive, they made their way up to the third-floor apartment and that's where they found the boy and discovered that he had been shot," St. Paul Police Department PIO Steve Linders said. "They immediately called for st. Paul police who arrived and tried to save the boy's life. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could for him, like I said, eight minutes after the initial call for help he passed away."

Police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.