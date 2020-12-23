One person dead after argument escalates to shooting at midtown home

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in midtown early Wednesday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, an adult man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma just after 12 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 200 block of West Blacklidge Drive near Stone Road.

Despite first aid immediately being rendered to the victim, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

After further investigation, detectives determined that prior to the shooting, the victim was visiting a friend on Tuesday.

Police said an argument ensued that evening and gunfire was heard.

Officials said other individuals who were at the home at the time of the shooting reportedly left prior to the officers' arrival.

While no suspects have been arrested at this time, TPD has collected interviews about the incident and found evidence related to the shooting.

The victim will be identified when the next of kin is notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call 88-CRIME.