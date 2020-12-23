Man arrested for alleged armed robbery at southside Circle K

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody in connection to Monday's armed robbery at a Circle K located on the south side.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the convenience store located at 550 W. Ajo Way near 12th Avenue in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

According to TPD, community members who reported the incident shared descriptions of the suspect and the clothes he was wearing to the responding officers.

They also informed the officers of the direction he was last seen headed and that the suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun.

TPD then promptly located the individual, later identified as 43-year-old Ben Narcho.

Detectives tell me that thanks in part to the community members that reported the incident, officers from @ops_south and @TpdLoki were able to quickly locate the suspect, Ben Narcho (43).



Thank you to our awesome community for the assist!🚔 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 23, 2020

Details surrounding the arrest are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.