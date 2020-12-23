Skip to Content

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery at southside Circle K

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody in connection to Monday's armed robbery at a Circle K located on the south side.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the convenience store located at 550 W. Ajo Way near 12th Avenue in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

According to TPD, community members who reported the incident shared descriptions of the suspect and the clothes he was wearing to the responding officers.

They also informed the officers of the direction he was last seen headed and that the suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun.

TPD then promptly located the individual, later identified as 43-year-old Ben Narcho.

Details surrounding the arrest are limited at this time.

