President-elect Biden: President Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is assailing the Trump administration for failing to fortify the nation’s cyber defenses.

Biden is calling on President Donald Trump to publicly identify the perpetrator of a massive breach of U.S. government agencies — a hack some of Trump’s top allies have blamed on Russia.

Biden is being briefed on high-level intelligence in preparation for taking office next month, and he says planning for the hack began as early as 2019.

Trump has long sidestepped blaming Moscow for its provocations, and has instead suggested — without evidence — that China may have carried out the hack.