One dead, 1 injured after Sunday’s shooting on south side; suspect sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department continue to investigate a homicide that happened Sunday evening on the south side.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Mossman Road and S. Jeanette Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

Two men with obvious signs of gunshot trauma were located near the roadway, police say.

Both men were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jose Roberto Martinez Rascon, 28, died at the hospital. The second victim is currently at the hospital recovering from his injuries, according to Tucson PD.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives believe a white four-door SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.