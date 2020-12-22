26 cats, six dogs, two squirrels and owl seized in disturbing animal hoarding case in Connecticut

HARTFORD-NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) - Authorities in Connecticut found a disturbing case of animal hoarding and cruelty.

Neighbors says it's been going on for at least a year.

But it wasn't until now that police actually got inside the home - a house of horrors in Hamden.

"For approximately the last year, Hamden police have received numerous calls of a stench coming from 200 Blue Hills Avenue," Capt. Ronald Smith, Hamden Police Department said.

Investigators executed a search warrant, but nothing prepared them for what they witnessed.

"Animal control officers were greeted by several rats. There was a blind owl kept in a very very small cage," Smith said. "We found a dead woodchuck on the floor of the cellar. There was an American Eskimo dog that was brought out of the house in grave, grave condition. It was unlivable for both human and animals. It was that disgusting."

In all 26 cats, six dogs, two squirrels and the owl were seized.

"I knew she had animals," Tony Naguib, a neighbor said. "Just not that many and not those kinds of animals."

Arrested is this lady, Donna Scirocco. Charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Neighbors tell me she used to work to rescue animals.

Fox 61 reached out to the animal advocates of Desmonds Army.

"This is probably a culmination of many years," Robin Zilla Zannamela of Desmonds Army said. "And you know, people like this, it's sad, people like this need help."

Neighbors said Scirocco inherited the home from her father and it quickly fell into squalor.

"This is actually the first time I've seen her grass cut," Naguib said.

Driving down property values and impacting their quality of life.

"When we passed by, it always smelled funky," Naguib said. "It smelled like poop."

While filming, a truck pulled up labeled "We Buy Houses ... any condition."

A dumpster sat outside. The roof was tarped.

"I hope they just clean it up," Naguib said. "I don't want any infestations of rats or anything. I hope all goes well for her. I hope she seeks treatment."

Scirocco is being held on a $5,000 bond.

She's scheduled to be in court in February.

Police say some of the animals had to be euthanized. They're trying to find homes for the others.

The squirrels were handed over to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.