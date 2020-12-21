Businesses react to Pima County’s new health advisory



TUCSON (KVOA) - As COVID-19 cases surge, a new health advisory has been issued for Pima County.

The advisory comes on the same day TMC suspended all elective surgeries.

The new advisory includes the basics - a Pima County wide mask mandate and 10 p.m. curfew

The new additions include an occupancy change and how many people you can be with.

News 4 Tucson spoke to a couple of businesses right after the advisory was put in place. We asked for their thoughts on yet another restriction.

In the daylight, it might look busy with cars moving and people shopping in downtown Tucson.

But once it gets dark, that's a different story.

Dr. Francisco Garcia with the Pima County Health Department says putting more limitations on businesses isn't an easy decision.

"I don't believe we will have any additional help from the state," Garcia said. "That is why we are taking the action we are today."

This action is coming in the form of an advisory.

Dr. Garcia is asking for a couple things.

All businesses to reduce their maximum capacity to 25 percent.

And to limit gathering to 10 people or less.

While these are just voluntary, Garcia says the county is pleading.

"We are begging," Garcia said. "We are asking everyone to be our partners."

While these might be extreme, Patrick Cardenas the bar manager of Hotel Congress says the limitation of 25 percent won't have any additional effects on them.

"Normally, we have 1,000 people inside and out but because of COVID-19, we are at 125 people," he said.

Less than 13 percent all socially distant.

Just a couple of blocks on Fourth Avenue, News 4 Tucson checked in with Boca Tacos.

They say Boca already operates at 30 percent, so going down to 25 won't really affect them.

Right now, if a business chooses to service alcohol past that 10 p.m. mark, they could lose their liquor licenses.

Garcia says the county will defend their actions.

"We believe all the actions the board has taken are actions that are legally defendable," Garcia said.

Back at Hotel Congress, while it hasn't been easy to adapt, they are doing it to keep the heart of Tucson alive.

"We want people to come out and feel a little normal. We just need people to get through this together," Cardena said. "We only have certain tools in our tool box and we are exercising all of them today."

The capacity change and gatherings size are voluntray for now but if things don't change that voluntray could turn to manatory.