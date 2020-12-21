Barr undercuts President Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his final days as attorney general, William Barr has broken with President Donald Trump on several fronts.

On Monday he told the last news conference of his tenure that he saw no reason to name a special counsel to look into potential election fraud. Nor does he see a basis for having a special counsel for the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr says the investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings is “being handled responsibly and professionally.” He also reinforced the view of federal officials that Russia was behind the cyberespionage operation targeting the U.S. government.

Trump had suggested without evidence that China could be responsible.