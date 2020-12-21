Arizona tallies more than 7,700 new COVID-19 cases Monday

PHOENIX (KVOA) – More than 7,700 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Monday's dashboard.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported one more death. That boosts the state’s totals to 461,345 cases and 7,972 deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,050,663 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.6% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

COVID-19 Resources: