Two dead in apparent murder-suicide on Southeast side

TUCSON - Tucson Police say a 10-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were found shot to death in a home near Drexel Rd. and Houghton Rd. early Saturday morning.

Tucson Police are calling this is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, detectives were called out to a home on 10000 E. Palmetto Pointe Trail just after midnight.

Investigators say they found the boy, along with 40-year-old Phillip Foye, with fatal gunshot wounds.

No one else was home at the time.

Detectives believe Foye shot the boy before turning the gun on himself.