Minimum wage for city employees raised to $15

Minimum wage for city employees raised to $15New
TUCSON (KVOA) - The minimum wage for city employees will increase to $15 in 2021, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Friday afternoon.
According to the mayor, city officials have decided to increase the wages for city employees, pushing the rate up to $15 in February.
"As the proud daughter of a union family, I believe that one of the best investments we can make is in our workers," Romero said. "I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues in ensuring our workforce receives a livable wage. "
IT’S OFFICIAL: @cityoftucson will be raising the minimum wage to $15/hr for city workers!— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) December 18, 2020
This will go into effect by February.