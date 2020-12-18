Minimum wage for city employees raised to $15

TUCSON (KVOA) - The minimum wage for city employees will increase to $15 in 2021, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Friday afternoon.

According to the mayor, city officials have decided to increase the wages for city employees, pushing the rate up to $15 in February.

"As the proud daughter of a union family, I believe that one of the best investments we can make is in our workers," Romero said. "I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues in ensuring our workforce receives a livable wage. "