Putin: President Trump won’t need to seek job in Russia after he leaves office

MOSCOW (CNN) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said President Donald Trump won’t need to seek a job in Russia after he leaves office.

Putin also said that he hopes some of the problems in U.S.-Russia relations will get resolved under Joe Biden’s administration.

"He is an experienced man both in domestic and foreign policy, and we expect that all the problems that arose, or at least some of them, will be solved with the new administration. Trump, in my view, doesn’t have to find a job," Putin said. "Almost 50% of the population voted for him if we count the number of voters, not the electoral college. He has quite a large base of support in the U.S. and, as far as I understand, he is not going to leave the political life of his country."