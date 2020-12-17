Man arrested after ramming two police vehicles in Fry’s parking lot

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly rammed two police vehicles Thursday following a police pursuit on the northwest side.

According to Marana Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Cortaro and Silverbell roads in reference to a trespassing and disorderly conduct call Thursday afternoon.

MPD said when the suspect, later identified as Timmy Lynn Newton, slowed to yield his vehicle and pull into a nearby Fry's Grocery Store's parking lot, he allegedly drove his vehicle in circles until he swiped a police vehicle and rammed into another head-on.

While officers occupied both law enforcement vehicles involved in the crash, no injuries were reported at the scene.

Police said the police vehicles were stationary at the time of the crash.

Newton has since been detained. MPD said "probable cause was developed for aggravated assault and criminal damage. Misdemeanor charges will be pending in reference to trespassing and disorderly conduct."

The investigation is on-going.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.