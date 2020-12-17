‘Heck of a Ride’: Tucson Rodeo General Manager Gary Williams retires

TUCSON (KVOA) - After 26 years one of Tucson's traditions vivacious, auspicious and fun, Gary Williams announced Thursday he will be stepping down from his role as General Manager of the Tucson Rodeo.

“Over the past 26 years, there was always one constant. It was always one heck of a ride!” said Williams in his retirement letter to the Rodeo Committee.

Since joining the committee in 1987, Williams has had a hand in bringing the annual rodeo to life every year. From serving positions such as Rodeo Committee Vice-Chair, Rodeo Committee Chair and of course, General Manager, the Tucson native was able to help garner national and international attention for the Tucson Rodeo.

“Gary’s dedication, passion, and guidance, along with all our memberships’ commitment, is the reason we have achieved as well as maintained our position as a top-tier PRCA Rodeo,” said Tucson Rodeo

Committee Chairman, Mark Baird.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Tucson Rodeo 2021 to be canceled.

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros was scheduled for Feb. 20 to Feb. 28.

For more information about the annual rodeo, visit tucsonrodeoparade.com.