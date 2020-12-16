Hearing kabooms? D-M conducting controlled ordnance demonstrations until 1 p.m.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hearing some loud kabooms on the east side?

No, it is not the beginning of an annual alien Christmas invasion foreshadowed on the long-standing sci-fi show, Doctor Who.

According to officials with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron are conducting controlled demonstrations at the base, located at 5285 E. Madera near Golf Links and Wilmot roads on Wednesday.

The demonstrations are expected to be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The base warned residents that they may hear explosions coming from this area.