Gov. Ducey touts vaccine as open hospital beds hit record low

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey is imploring people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they’re eligible.

The governor on Wednesday called the vaccine “our best shot at returning to normalcy.”

Ducey spoke to reporters while visiting the state fairgrounds, where Banner Health plans to start vaccinating health care workers this week.

Arizona's limited vaccine doses will go first to health care workers and nursing home residents, followed by other essential workers and vulnerable adults before healthy people are eligible. Arizona on Wednesday reported 108 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Hospitals hit record occupancy with 92% of beds filled. Half of beds had COVID-19 patients.