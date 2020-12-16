Ducey, Christ to tour Vaccine Point of Distribution Wednesday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey will be touring the Vaccine Point of Distribution at Banner Health in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Following the tour, Ducey will be joined by Arizona's top health official Dr. Cara Christ to deliver remarks about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrived Monday morning in Arizona. A total of 58,000 doses were expected to arrive this week in Arizona.

Pima County Health Department said the first round of vaccines will be available Thursday. Pima County will get about 11,000 vaccines from the first shipment, according to Dr. Theresa Cullen.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the vaccine will start to get distributed to long-term care facilities in Arizona the week of Dec. 27.

Arizona reported 4,848 additional known COVID-19 cases and 108 new deaths Wednesday. That boosts the state’s totals to 429,219 cases and 7,530 deaths.

This is a developing story.