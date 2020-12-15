TMC ICU nurse among first in Arizona to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - A few healthcare workers at Tucson Medical Center were among the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Arizona after they received their first injection on Tuesday.

With Pima County Health Department set to officially distribute the first round of the vaccine Thursday, TMC held a "test run" with a few of its healthcare workers on Tuesday.

Through this test run, TMC made history in Tucson with its healthcare workers among the first people in the area to receive the vaccine.

TMC tells us this was a test run with just a couple of people. The official rollout is still planned for Thursday. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) December 15, 2020

On Monday, Pima County Health Department shared its plan for how it will distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

According to the plan, healthcare workers, including EMS workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents, will be the first people to receive the vaccine in the area.

There distribution will begin in December.

The next group that receive the vaccine will be healthcare workers who were not included in the first wave of vaccine, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, kindergarten and college education and childcare workers, and essential service/critical industry workers.

This group will receive the vaccine in March.

The last group in the first distribution phase is adults older than 65 and adults with high-risk medical conditions. They are expected to receive the vaccine in early summer.

For more information about the vaccine distribution throughout Pima County, visit webcms.pima.gov.