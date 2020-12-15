Resident celebrates birthday by gifting Marana Police nonprofit $1,500

TUCSON (KVOA) - The entire Marana community is wishing a special resident a very happy birthday after the individual commemorated their special day with a generous gift to the town's police department on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post shared by MPD on Tuesday, a individual visited the Marana Police Department headquarters and told the officers that he had a birthday wish.

MPD said the individual's wish was to gift the Maran Police Volunteer Foundation $1,500.

While the individual asked to remain anonymous, this did not stop followers on MPD's Facebook page from thanking the generous person and wishing them a very happy birthday.