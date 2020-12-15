Male suspect wanted in robbery at midtown Circle K

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted in connected to a robbery that occurred at a Circle K in midtown early Saturday.

According to Tucson Police Department, a male suspect reportedly entered the convenience store at 4301 E. Pima St. near Columbus Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

TPD said the individual then reportedly threatened the clerk and "took property by force."

The man was described to be in his late teens to early 20s. He was also said to be about five foot, nine inches tall and weigh 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.