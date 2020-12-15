49ers fan wanted for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man is sought in connection to a shoplifting incident in Oro Valley, Oro Valley Police Department shared on Twitter Tuesday.

According to OVPD, the individual reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in Oro Valley.

Police said the individual was described to be over six feet tall. Officials said the suspect has a tribal symbol and Chinese symbol tattoos on his right arm and a San Francisco 48ers emblem on his left upper arm.

He was said to be associated with a blue, four-door sedan with stolen plates.

Anyone one with information is advised to call 520-229-4900 or 88-CRIME.

