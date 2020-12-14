Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Tanque Verde

TUCSON (KVOA) - The two individuals killed in Sunday's single-vehicle crash in Tanque Verde were identified Monday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 26-year-old Jhonus Gonzalez and 25-year-old Justin Ziegler were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle reportedly lost control near Speedway Boulevard and Rancho del Jefe Loop at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

PCSD said the vehicle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

The incident prompted Speedway Boulevard to be closed for several hours near the crash scene.

Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

The investigation is on-going.

