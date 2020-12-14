Suspect of hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 1, killed 1 other sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have died in connection to Friday's hit-and-run crash on the south side, according to a press release shared by Tucson Police Department Monday.

According to TPD, one person was transported to the hospital with

serious injuries and one other was pronounced dead at the scene after the two pedestrians were reportedly struck while walking on a sidewalk at the 1300 block of West Ajo Way, just west of South Valley Road at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the vehicle involved was reportedly traveling eastbound in the curb lane of Ajo Way when it drove up onto the sidewalk and struck the two women.

The vehicle allegedly fled the scene without stopping.

TPD has not yet been able to identify the individual or the vehicle wanted in connection to Friday's hit-and-run collision.

The woman who died in the incident will be identified as soon as the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is advised to call 99-CRIME.