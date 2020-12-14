Man arrested after allegedly stealing 3 vehicles in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Sierra Vista.

According to a release shared Monday by Sierra Vista Police Department, Cody Mitchell was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was reportedly identified as a suspect in connection to a burglary in the 2800 block of Oakmont Drive.

Authorities said that Mitchell was located one block away from this reported burglary.

According to SVPD, the investigation into the report led to evidence that connect Mitchell to additional crimes, including multiple burglaries and theft of multiple vehicles that were reported to the department on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators said Mitchell allegedly stole at least three vehicles in Sierra Vista and was connected to other crimes in Cochise County, including one additional burglary.

SVPD said in every incident, the vehicle involved had been left unlocked with keys in the ignition.

Mitchell was booked in Cochise County Jail on three counts of theft of means of transportation, two counts of burglary and one count of criminal trespassing.

“The vehicles reported stolen in this case were easy targets. Our officers have noticed other recent examples of vehicles being left unlocked and garage doors being left open late at night,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said. “Criminals look for opportunities like this. We urge residents to remember to always lock their vehicles and homes.”