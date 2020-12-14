CBP concerned about unaccompanied kids as border sees surge in illegal crossings

PHOENIX (CNN) - Arrests by U.S. Border Patrol agents so far this fall are roughly double those of last year.

In November, the agency arrested about 67,000 people crossing the southern border illegally.

That's in line with October's numbers.

Last year, Border Patrol apprehended about 34,000 people during the same month.

The top Customs and Border Protection official Mark Morgan also says more children under the age of 12 have been making the journey.

He says the pandemic appears to be worsening conditions in the hemisphere prompting people to flee their homes.

Morgan says he hasn't spoken with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team personally.

But says his agency and the incoming administration are in touch.