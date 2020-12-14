Biden aims to unify divided nation after clearing 270 electoral college votes

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will tell Americans on Monday that “democracy prevailed” as electors across the country cast votes affirming his victory in last month’s election.

In a speech from his longtime home of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden will aim to guide Americans past the tumult of the campaign and President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat.

Biden plans to say, “What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.”

That's according to excerpts of the speech released by his campaign. Biden is trying to build momentum as he prepares to assume the presidency on Jan. 20.