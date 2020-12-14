Arizona reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Arizona has reported 11,795 additional known COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also added one more death to its dashboard.

That boosts the state’s totals to 420,248 cases and 7,358 deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,909,180 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.1% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

COVID-19 Resources: