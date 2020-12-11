US purchases 100M more vaccine doses from Moderna

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The U.S. government is doubling its order of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a total of 200 million doses.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Friday.

That could be the same day the FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine.

The government has denied reports it turned down the chance to buy an extra 100 million doses of that product last summer.

Research shows both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95 percent effective.

Moderna's doesn't have to stay quite as cold during shipping and storage.