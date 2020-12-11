Two arrested in case where man was found dead in vehicle fully engulfed in flames

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men were taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the case where a man was found dead in a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in January.

At around 2 a.m. Jan. 25, Tucson Fire Department crews found 45-year-old Luis A. Diaz deceased after the crews extinguished a vehicle fire in the 3400 block of East 34th Street near Alvernon Way.

After initially ruling the incident as a suspicious death, TPD announced on June 9 that a homicide investigation was launched in connection to the case.

TPD is asking for your help with a Homicide Investigation that occurred earlier this year in the 3400 block of E. 34th St. If you have any information regarding this case https://t.co/gCrMUpde22 please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/NIZj2zrccF — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 9, 2020

On Friday, TPD shared that 46-year-old Eric Damaja Batain and 38-year-old Cedric Lee Christopher were identified as suspects in the case after detectives conducted several interviews and collected evidence at the scene of the crime.

After a warrant was issued for their arrests, Batain was located and arrested on Wednesday near E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Camino Seco.

Christopher was apprehended on Thursday during a traffic stop near N. Stone Ave. and W. Elm Street.

Both men were booked into Pima County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

***MEDIA RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION - 3400 BLOCK OF EAST 34TH STREET*** UPDATE – DECEMBER 9, 2020 Through several... Posted by Tucson Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020

The details the led to the two individuals arrests have not yet been released.

