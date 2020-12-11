Four-vehicle crash restricts Speedway Boulevard near UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A four-vehicle crash has prompted traffic restrictions at Speedway Boulevard near the University of Arizona Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash has shutdown eastbound Speedway Boulevard at Cherry Avenue.

According to Tucson Police Department, no serious injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

TPD and University of Arizona Police Department are currently investigating the scene.

Afour vehicle crash on Speedway has shut down eastbound Speedway at Cherry St. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Xt6BGfxIse — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) December 11, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.